Melo named All-Star for 7th time

Another year, another All-Star nod for Carmelo Anthony. The Knicks forward was one of five named to the Eastern Conference …

Carmelo Anthony looks on during a game against the Nets at Madison Square Garden. (Jan. 20, 2014) Photo Credit: Getty

Another year, another All-Star nod for Carmelo Anthony.

The Knicks forward was one of five named to the Eastern Conference starting lineup yesterday after placing third in the fan vote for frontcourt players with 935,702 votes, 410,893 ahead of Roy Hibbert.

The Knicks forward is an All-Star for the seventh time in his 11th season.

Anthony, an All-Star starter for the sixth time, is averaging 26.1 points and a career-best 9.0 rebounds per game for the Knicks this season. His free-throw shooting accuracy (.847) and 3-point shooting percentage (.412) are also the highest marks of his career.

He is joined on the Eastern Conference squad by top vote-getter LeBron James and Dwyane Wade of the Heat, Paul George of the Pacers and Kyrie Irving of the Cavaliers.

In the Western Conference, Kevin Durant of the Thunder was the most popular choice. He will team with Blake Griffin of the Clippers, Kevin Love of the Timberwolves, Stephen Curry of the Warriors and Kobe Bryant of the Lakers.