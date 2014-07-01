Melo visits Bulls, will continue tour in Texas

Carmelo Anthony, who opted out of his deal with the Knicks last week, visited the Bulls yesterday, where he was …

Carmelo Anthony, who opted out of his deal with the Knicks last week, visited the Bulls yesterday, where he was welcomed as one of their own.

A video board outside Chicago’s United Center displayed the free-agent forward in a Bulls uniform while others blazed his name in red and black. With tactics usually reserved for college recruitment, the Bulls’ efforts to entice Melo illustrate their need for a scorer of his caliber.

Even Derrick Rose was involved in the pitch, sources told the Chicago Tribune, consistent with coach Tom Thibodeau’s comments Monday that his players would be available to talk. The 2010-11 MVP previously had said he wanted no part in recruiting players to come to the Windy City.

Rose and Joakim Noah were at the arena when Anthony arrived, according to the Tribune. Taj Gibson, another important piece to the franchise’s future, joined later on. After the player meetings, the visit concluded with a tour of the team’s new practice facility.

Anthony heads to Texas today to meet with the Rockets and Mavericks and will reportedly visit the Lakers tomorrow as he continues a tour of possible suitors.