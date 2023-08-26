Quantcast
Sports

Lionel Messi NOT in Inter Miami’s Starting 11 of potential MLS debut Saturday vs. Red Bulls

Lionel Messi Inter Miami Red Bulls
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi answers a question during a soccer news conference, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

HARRISON, NJ — Lionel Messi is not in Inter Miami’s Starting XI for their matchup against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET).

In what could be his MLS debut after appearing in eight matches for Miami, Messi begins the night on the bench where he could potentially be subbed in. 

Tickets ahead of the match averaged over $400 on secondary sites in the days leading up to the perceived festivities, providing Red Bull Arena with a sell-out crowd with as many Messi jerseys as there were for the home team. 

Messi has appeared in eight matches for Inter Miami since officially joining them in July. He led them to the Leagues Cup crown — a competition between MLS and Liga MX clubs — with 10 goals in seven matches before featuring in the Miami side on Wednesday in a US Open Cup semifinal victory over FC Cincinnati where he tallied a pair of assists.

Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Atlanta United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

For more on Lionel Messi, Inter Miami, and the Red Bulls, visit AMNY.com

 

