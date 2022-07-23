Mets add catcher Michael Perez in second deal with Pirates

After completing a deal less than 24 hours ago with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Mets went back to the well again and got themselves a catcher.

The Metropolitans acquired catcher Michael Perez for cash considerations in a deal that was announced Saturday afternoon. The deal gives New York some catching depth in case Tomas Nido needs to go on the IL.

Nido is currently dealing with a left-hand bruise and James McCann is dealing with an injury of his own. Travis Blankenhorn was designated for assignment by the team to make room on the roster for Perez.

Should there be any need for Nido to miss any games, Perez would serve as the catching tandem alongside Patrick Mazeika. And Perez is able to be optioned to Triple-A as well, which would allow him to remain in the Mets organization as a depth player.

Perez had been designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday.

The Mets had made a deal with the Pirates the day prior by adding Daniel Vogelbach in exchange for rookie reliever Colin Holderman.