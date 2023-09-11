Mets notes: Latest on Francisco Alvarez injury, No. 3 prospect Jett Williams promoted

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Mets’ Francisco Alvarez reacts after being hit by a pitch by Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

QUEENS — New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez was feeling “sore,” according to Buck Showalter on Monday, after he was hit in the right wrist by a Pablo Lopez fastball during the fifth inning of Sunday’s 2-0 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

While the 21-year-old initially stayed in the game, he was pulled in the seventh inning and was left out of the Mets’ lineup for their series opener on Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, Showalter said that he would likely be able to pinch hit or even catch if needed, meaning a noticeable absence appears to have been avoided.

Alvarez has cooled off significantly after a hot stretch in July that had him flirting with a historic home run pace for a rookie catcher. But over his last 38 games, he’s slashing just .154/.267/.248 (.515 OPS) with three home runs and 11 RBI.

Jett Williams promoted to Double-A

The Mets announced on Monday evening that the organization’s No. 3 ranked prospect, Jett Williams, has been promoted to Double-A Binghamton after a torrid showing across two levels of Single-A this season. In 115 games with the Port St. Lucie Mets and Brooklyn Cyclones, the 19-year-old slashed .265/.431/.461 (.892 OPS) with 13 home runs, 53 RBI, 44 stolen bases, and 102 walks.

He became just the second teenager since 2005 to record at least 100 walks in a single season.

