Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Mets

Mets bringing back pitching coach Jeremy Hefner in 2022

By
0
comments
Posted on
Jeremy Hefner Mets
Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner will return for the 2022 season.
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets announced on Tuesday that pitching coach Jeremy Hefner will return for the 2022 season. 

“Jeremy has done an outstanding job of working with the entire pitching staff and they’ve all benefitted from his leadership and expertise,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said. “He has blended analytics with his knowledge to provide players with tools for individual and team success.”

The 35-year-old looks to be the lone holdover of a coaching shakeup that has seen manager Luis Rojas and the rest of the staff dismissed by the Mets.

During his second year as pitching coach in 2021, Hefner helped lead the Mets’ staff to top-10 finishes in ERA (3.90, ninth in MLB), strikeout percentage (25.1%, fifth in MLB), walk percentage (8.2%, ninth in MLB), WHIP (1.23, seventh in MLB) and hits per nine innings (7.97, 10th in MLB).

“I’m extremely excited to continue working with this group and build on the systems and practices we’ve implemented,” Hefner said. “I saw a lot of development from the rotation and bullpen and am very optimistic for even more success from the pitching staff moving forward.”

While the pitching coach is secure, the Mets’ pitching outlook ahead of the 2022 season remains murky. 

Marcus Stroman, who is coming off a career year in 2020, will hit free agency while the book is still out on whether or not the team will extend a qualifying offer to Noah Syndergaard after a long and arduous comeback from Tommy John surgery.

Jacob deGrom will try to put a 2020 season filled with injuries behind him; one that derailed a pitching campaign that was on pace to be one of the greatest ever in the modern era. Carlos Carrasco also will be looking to put together a full season after a limited year that provided a litany of first-inning troubles while Taijuan Walker fell off the rails in the second half after posting an All-Star worthy three months.

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC