Mets look listless in 5-0 loss to Nationals on Tuesday

The Mets opened their three-game series against the Washington Nationals with a listless performance on a cold Tuesday night, falling 5-0 to the team currently six games behind them in the NL East.

The Mets came into the game having won eight of their last 11. They swept the Athletics in Oakland, won a series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, and split a four-game set with the Giants in San Francisco, averaging 5.5 runs per game over that span.

On Tuesday, the bats simply didn’t show up.

Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray looked nearly unhittable for most of his outing, striking out nine Mets in six innings while allowing no runs on just four hits. Despite striking out just 6.65 batters per nine innings coming into the game, Gray posted an impressive 43% whiff rate on the night, with his slider doing the majority of the damage, registering nine whiffs on 13 swings.

He had Mets hitters flailing for much of the evening, and the team just looked exhausted after their 10-game west coast road trip, even coming off of an off-day. The crowd seemed out of it as well on a chilly night, only getting loud to groan at a Mets strikeout or when they started a “Let’s Go Knicks” chant in the top of the 8th inning.

Things weren’t much better for New York in the field.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Mets put reliever Edwin Uceta on the IL with an ankle injury which enabled them to call up Jose Butto from Triple-A before the mandatory 10 days elapsed since he had been sent down.

It had been eight days since Butto last pitched, and the rust was evident. Butto was unable to make it out of the fifth inning, allowing two runs and four hits with six walks in 4.2 innings. He threw just 46 of his 93 pitches for strikes and only threw nine first-pitch strikes to the 24 hitters he faced.

The erratic performance from the 25-year-old was an encapsulation of the struggles of the Mets’ rotation early in the 2023 season.

It should have been Max Scherzer making this start tonight, but he’s serving a 10-game suspension handed down by MLB after the right-hander was ejected from last Wednesday’s game for using a foreign substance. An accusation that the veteran denies. Scherzer’s co-ace in the rotation, Justin Verlander, is still working his way back from a shoulder injury, fellow right-hander Carlos Carrasco is also currently on the IL with a bone spur in his elbow, and left-hander Jose Quintana is out until the summer with a rib injury.

“It’s hard,” admitted Mets manager Buck Showalter before the game when asked about managing the team’s rotation injuries. “It’s four of our guys out, but it’s a great opportunity for some other people. We were hoping it wouldn’t happen this early, but we felt like there was a good chance we were gonna have to dig into the depth at some point.”

In order for the Mets to compete without a healthy rotation, their offense is going to need to carry them, but they only had one scoring opportunity in the game.

Trailing 2-0, the Mets loaded the bases in the bottom of the 5th after Brett Baty doubled, Francisco Alvarez reached on an infield single, and Brandon Nimmo was hit by a pitch. However, after Starling Marte battled back from 0-2 to push the count full, Gray struck him out with a slider, his 9th strikeout of the game.

The two teams will be back at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 pm when Kodai Senga takes on MacKenzie Gore.

