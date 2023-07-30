Mets make Max Scherzer trade official, acquire Rangers’ No. 3 prospect Luisangel Acuna

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

QUEENS — The New York Mets made the trading of Max Scherzer official on Sunday, sending the three-time Cy Young Award winner to the Texas Rangers for prospect Luisangel Acuna.

The Mets will eat $35 million of Scherzer’s remaining money while the Rangers will take on $22.5 million, bringing an abrupt end to the future Hall-of-Famer’s stint in Queens as they languish near the bottom of the NL East and struggle to stay relevant in the postseason picture.

“Given the place we’re in and the odds we’re facing, as a strategic decision, we took this opportunity to serve another goal of the organization, which is to enhance the farm system,” Mets general manager Billy Eppler said. “We used this opportunity to bring a player into the organization that we’re extremely excited about that’s close to the big leagues.”

Struggling this year with a 4.01 ERA despite a 9-4 record — which included career-low spin rates and a league-leading 23 home runs allowed — Scherzer met with Mets management after they traded veteran reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins on Thursday to discuss the direction of the organization, which clearly has put up the white flag after one of the more disappointing four months in franchise history.

To facilitate the deal, Scherzer had to waive his no-trade clause, which suggests that he did not particularly like what he heard from team brass.

In 42 starts across the 2022 and 2023 seasons after signing a three-year, $130 million deal, the 39-year-old was 20-9 with a 3.02 ERA and 1.028 WHIP. He is expected to exercise the player option built into his contract to remain with the Rangers next season.

Picking up such a heavy portion of his remaining money allowed the Mets to come away with Acuna, the No. 3 prospect in the Rangers organization and the brother of Atlanta Braves superstar outfielder, Ronald Acuna Jr.

The 21-year-old shortstop is the No. 44 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline, and is currently batting .315 with an .830 OPS, seven home runs, 51 RBI, and 42 stolen bases in 84 games at the Double-A level.

“Ultra athleticism,” Eppler said of Acuna’s skillset. “Watching some of the video on him and seeing some of our scouting reports and the plays that he makes in the middle of the diamond, the arm strength, the hit-ability. He’s working on lifting the ball a little bit more and just getting it airborne a touch more.

“He has strong discipline, strong contact skills. Just really excited to get a prospect of this caliber into our system.”

Acuna, who will likely be ranked as the Mets’ top prospect in the very near future, is capable of playing second base and center field, as well, and his ETA to the majors is projected to be 2024 — meaning he could be vying for a roster spot at spring training.

Considering Francisco Lindor has nine years remaining in his 10-year deal with the Mets and Brandon Nimmo is at the start of an eight-year deal of his own in center field, the most logical option is to either work on Acuna pivoting to a corner-outfield spot as the organization is doing with fellow top prospect Ronny Mauricio, or they consider moving Jeff McNeil to right field to slot the new arrival at second base.

