Mets notes: Latest on J.D. Davis’ return, Jacob deGrom’s All-Star Game uncertainty

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas did not sound too optimistic that third baseman J.D. Davis will rejoin the team before the All-Star break, as he spoke with the media on Wednesday morning, July 7.

Davis has been out since May 1 due to a sprained hand and subsequent inflammation of the area, which continued to push his return date back. He began a rehab assignment last week in the minor leagues.

“We think at this point, he should take more at-bats,” Rojas said. “That’s a conversation that we have to keep having. He’s been playing multiple positions — first, third. We’ll see if we keep expanding his versatility to make him a more versatile player coming to us.

“We’re not feeling strong that he’ll come Saturday or Sunday to join us for a game and then it’s the All-Star break.”

That makes it more likely that the 28-year-old could be ready to go once the Mets return from the break next Friday.

Davis’ absence has been a notable one over the past two months as the Mets tried to stay afloat while a majority of its starting lineup was dealing with the injury bug. Davis was on the shelf along with Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo — yet the Mets’ supporting cast did just enough to ensure that they stayed atop a disappointing NL East.

When he’s been healthy this year, albeit a limited sample size, Davis has been a major contributor to the Mets’ offense. In 14 games, he slashed .390/.479/.610 (1.089 OPS) with two home runs and seven RBI.

Among other uncertainties surrounding the Mets heading into the All-Star break is what they’ll do with Jacob deGrom, who started Game 1 of their doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Rojas admitted that the Mets are considering starting the ace on short rest Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates — the last game before the break.

It would be on three day’s rest, though Rojas would feel comfortable giving the two-time Cy Young Award winner the nod as long as they treat it like a bullpen session day.

“It could come in handy to use that [work before the break],” Rojas said. “That’s what’s in my mind. I haven’t put a lot of head into it. Just thinking briefly… Let’s see how everything unfolds.”

Should deGrom get the ball on Sunday, he likely would not appear during the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13, in Colorado.