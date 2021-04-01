Mets Opening Day game vs. Nationals postponed due to COVID protocols | amNewYork

Quantcast
Mets

Mets Opening Day game vs. Nationals postponed due to COVID protocols

By
0
comments
Posted on
A general view of Nationals Park, where the Mets were set to open their 2021 season on Thursday night.
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

No, this isn’t an April Fool’s joke. The New York Mets’ Opening Day clash against the Washington Nationals scheduled for Thursday night was postponed due to COVID protocols.

On Wednesday, it was reported that a Nationals player tested positive for the virus with four others forced to miss to 2021 season opener due to contact tracing. 

“We’re unable to disclose any additional information about who tested positive,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said at the time. “But we are following MLB protocols and CDC protocols and working closely with the league to determine our next steps. There’ll be a lot of balls in the air until then.”

It puts an obvious damper on what is usually one of the best days in sports — and the Mets had plenty to celebrate on Thursday. 

Just hours before the news came down of the postponement, New York inked superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor to a 10-year contract extension at the 11th hour of negotiations as the 27-year-old said he would not entertain talks during the regular season. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

