Mets rumors: Phil Nevin a candidate for bench coach

In search of a new bench coach under new manager Carlos Mendoza, the Mets could be looking at yet another candidate who recently worked across town.

Phil Nevin is in the running for the Mets’ bench coach role, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

The 52-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels where he was promoted from third-base coach to manager midway through the 2022 campaign after the club decided to fire Joe Maddon. He went 119-149, prompting the Angels to part ways with him after the 2023 season — yet another postseason-less showing despite boasting a team with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

Prior to his time out west, Nevin was the third-base coach from the Yankees from 2017-2021 where he worked with Mendoza, who spent four seasons as Aaron Boone’s bench coach. Obviously, there is a familiarity between the two having spent time together in the Bronx.

Nevin was believed to be in the running for the San Diego Padres’ vacant managerial job after Bob Melvin defected to join the NL West-rival San Francisco Giants earlier this offseason. However, the Padres opted to go with former St. Louis Cardinals skipper, Mike Schildt.

Mendoza is looking for a bench coach after Eric Chavez, who held that role last season under Buck Showalter, moved back to hitting coach — the role he was initially hired for prior to the 2022 season where he was lured away from, you guessed it, the Yankees.

Former Mets manager Willie Randolph’s name flew to the top of speculation lists last week when Mendoza gushed about his “friend,’ during his introductory press conference.

“I learned a lot the past few years from Willie Randolph, who I consider a friend,” Mendoza said. “This is a guy that — I don’t know if he knows it — he had a big impact on my coaching career.”