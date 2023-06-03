Islanders, Rangers Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium set for February 18, Devils host Flyers a day earlier

The dates for the 2024 NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium are set with the New Jersey Devils hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Feb. 17 as an appetizer for the New York clash between the Islanders and Rangers on Sunday, Feb. 18, the league announced on Saturday.

“We’ve never had four NHL teams play on the same weekend and in the same building,” Steve Mayer, NHL chief content officer, said. “When we started getting into the matchups, the game, the tri-state area, and the great hockey that’s being played in the New York area, we felt like this would be unique and different and we’re always trying to keep the Stadium Series and all our outdoor games fresh. So wouldn’t it be great to go with a double-header?”

Both games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks, but start times have not been decided as of yet. Mayer did divulge that Devils and Flyers matchup on Saturday will be a night game, but the broadcast schedule will dictate when the Islanders and Rangers will begin.

While the Devils will be the home team for their matchup, the Islanders will technically be the hosts against the Rangers due to the Blueshirts’ lease agreement with New York City dictating that every one of their home games must be played at Madison Square Garden

Getting an outdoor game at MetLife Stadium has been a goal years in the making for the NHL, but the hectic schedule of its NFL tenants — the Giants and Jets — made it nearly impossible for the 82,500-seat venue to host a Winter Classic on New Year’s Day considering that’s near the end of football’s regular-season slate.

“These were the matchups that we felt would be extremely appealing to our fans,” Mayer said. “Obviously, the goal is to continue our incredible streak of 37-straight [outdoor-game] sellouts and we really feel very confident that these two matchups will fill two buildings two days in a row, which for us will be unprecedented.”

All four teams featured that will be taking part at MetLife Stadium have competed in regular-season outdoor games. The Flyers have appeared in five regular-season outdoor games (1-3-1), the Rangers have played in four (4-0-0), and both the Devils (0-1-0) and Islanders (0-1-0) have played in one.

