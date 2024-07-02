Quantcast
2025 Stanley Cup odds: Predators, Devils make jump after big day of free agency; latest on Rangers, Islanders

Steven Stamkos NHL Stanley Cup Odds 2025
Apr 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) looks on against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The first day of the NHL’s free agency period provided some shake-ups to the 2025 Stanley Cup odds. 

Over $1 billion was spent in a single day on Monday — the first time in league history that has happened when the market opened up — with some big names heading to new homes. 

Amongst the winners of Day 1 was the Nashville Predators, led by former New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz, who is now their general manager. Within minutes on Monday afternoon, they announced the signing of future Hall of Famer and two-time Stanley Cup winner Steven Stamkos, 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault, and veteran defenseman Brady Skjei. 

As of Tuesday morning, the Predators now have the 10th-best odds to win the Stanley Cup in 2025 at +2000, according to FanDuel

The Rangers made some moves of their own on Monday, signing Sam Carrick and acquiring Reilly Smith from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Eastern Conference finalists though did not see their needle move too much as they are tied for the seventh-best odds at +1500.

Reilly Smith Rangers
Apr 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

They were leapfrogged by the New Jersey Devils, who have been one of the most aggressive teams in the NHL this summer. They previously acquired goaltender Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames and on July 1, brought in veteran defensemen Brett Pesce and Colin White along with forward Stefan Noesen. After a disappointing 2023-24 season, the Devils now have the second-best odds amongst Eastern Conference teams to win the Stanley Cup at +1100.

The Islanders made a rare splashy signing of their own on Monday, inking goal-scoring left-winger Anthony Duclair to a four-year deal to bring on a much-needed third threat on the first line. Yet they are still considered longshots to make a run at the Cup.

Apr 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Anthony Duclair (10) moves the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Michael Bunting (8) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2025 Stanley Cup odds

  • Florida Panthers +900
  • Edmonton Oilers +900
  • Dallas Stars +1000
  • New Jersey Devils +1100
  • Colorado Avalanche +1100
  • Carolina Hurricanes +1400
  • Toronto Maple Leafs +1500
  • New York Rangers +1500
  • Vegas Golden Knights +1800
  • Nashville Predators +2000
  • Tampa Bay Lightning +2100
  • Vancouver Canucks +2200
  • Boston Bruins +2200
  • Los Angeles Kings +2300
  • Winnipeg Jets +2300
  • Minnesota Wild +4000
  • Ottawa Senators +4500
  • Detroit Red Wings +4500
  • Pittsburgh Penguins +4500
  • New York Islanders +4500
  • Philadelphia Flyers +5000
  • Buffalo Sabres +5000
  • Utah Hockey Club +5500
  • St. Louis Blues +5500
  • Seattle Kraken +6500
  • Washington Capitals +7500
  • Calgary Flames +8500
  • Montreal Canadiens +20000
  • Chicago Blackhawks +27000
  • Colombus Blue Jackets +40000
  • Anaheim Ducks +40000
  • San Jose Sharks +40000

