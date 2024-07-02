2025 Stanley Cup odds: Predators, Devils make jump after big day of free agency; latest on Rangers, Islanders

Apr 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) looks on against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The first day of the NHL’s free agency period provided some shake-ups to the 2025 Stanley Cup odds.

Over $1 billion was spent in a single day on Monday — the first time in league history that has happened when the market opened up — with some big names heading to new homes.

Amongst the winners of Day 1 was the Nashville Predators, led by former New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz, who is now their general manager. Within minutes on Monday afternoon, they announced the signing of future Hall of Famer and two-time Stanley Cup winner Steven Stamkos, 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault, and veteran defenseman Brady Skjei.

As of Tuesday morning, the Predators now have the 10th-best odds to win the Stanley Cup in 2025 at +2000, according to FanDuel.

The Rangers made some moves of their own on Monday, signing Sam Carrick and acquiring Reilly Smith from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Eastern Conference finalists though did not see their needle move too much as they are tied for the seventh-best odds at +1500.

They were leapfrogged by the New Jersey Devils, who have been one of the most aggressive teams in the NHL this summer. They previously acquired goaltender Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames and on July 1, brought in veteran defensemen Brett Pesce and Colin White along with forward Stefan Noesen. After a disappointing 2023-24 season, the Devils now have the second-best odds amongst Eastern Conference teams to win the Stanley Cup at +1100.

The Islanders made a rare splashy signing of their own on Monday, inking goal-scoring left-winger Anthony Duclair to a four-year deal to bring on a much-needed third threat on the first line. Yet they are still considered longshots to make a run at the Cup.

2025 Stanley Cup odds

Florida Panthers +900

Edmonton Oilers +900

Dallas Stars +1000

New Jersey Devils +1100

Colorado Avalanche +1100

Carolina Hurricanes +1400

Toronto Maple Leafs +1500

New York Rangers +1500

Vegas Golden Knights +1800

Nashville Predators +2000

Tampa Bay Lightning +2100

Vancouver Canucks +2200

Boston Bruins +2200

Los Angeles Kings +2300

Winnipeg Jets +2300

Minnesota Wild +4000

Ottawa Senators +4500

Detroit Red Wings +4500

Pittsburgh Penguins +4500

New York Islanders +4500

Philadelphia Flyers +5000

Buffalo Sabres +5000

Utah Hockey Club +5500

St. Louis Blues +5500

Seattle Kraken +6500

Washington Capitals +7500

Calgary Flames +8500

Montreal Canadiens +20000

Chicago Blackhawks +27000

Colombus Blue Jackets +40000

Anaheim Ducks +40000

San Jose Sharks +40000

