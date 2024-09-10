2024 MLB postseason odds: Mets chances of making playoffs coming down to coin-flip

Sep 3, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Mets are one of four teams vying for the three National League Wild Card spots as the 2024 season comes down to the home stretch — and their chances are boiling down to a 50/50 coin flip.

Entering Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the third and final Wild Card spot, the Mets trailed the No. 2 Wild Card seed Arizona Diamondbacks by one game and the No. 1 Wild Card seed San Diego Padres by two with 18 games still to play.

Each passing day will only build the drama as the four teams are separated by three games in the standings — the Mets and Braves riding the see-saw between the No. 3 seed and the outside of the postseason picture.

New York has gotten hot at the right time. They have won 10 of their last 11 games, including a nine-game heater that ended on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds.

While they currently are visiting a Blue Jays team ranked last in the AL East, the Mets’ schedule is only going to heat up from here. Ten of their last 16 games will be either against the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies or the Braves before ending their season with a three-game set against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Perhaps that is why, despite their torrid stretch, they are still narrowly the least favored to make the playoffs — but the margins as of Wednesday afternoon were slim.

2024 MLB odds to make postseason

San Diego Padres: -1100 to make playoffs, +750 to miss

-1100 to make playoffs, +750 to miss Arizona Diamondbacks: -650 to make, +475 to miss

-650 to make, +475 to miss Atlanta Braves: -170 to make, +145 to miss

-170 to make, +145 to miss New York Mets: -165 to make, +140 to miss

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

