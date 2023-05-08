Quantcast
Mets release OF Khalil Lee

The New York Mets have released outfielder Khalil Lee, according to multiple reports on Monday. 

The 24-year-old appeared in 21 games for the team’s Triple-A affiliate this season following a winter in which he was accused of physically and emotionally abusing his ex-girlfriend. 

Lee was designated for assignment by the Mets on Feb. 6 following those accusations. A warrant had been out for his arrest for criminal obstruction of breath where — in the federal lawsuit that he is also listed in — choked and assaulted her during an argument in May of 2022.

After clearing waivers, he was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Once a highly-rated prospect with the Kansas City Royals, the Mets acquired Lee as a part of a three-tame trade with the Boston Red Sox, which was headlined by outfielder Andrew Benintendi going from Boston to Kansas City. The Mets sent reliever Josh Winckowski and outfielder Freddy Valdez to the Red Sox.

Winckowski has been an early integral part of Boston’s bullpen so far in 2023, posting a 1.57 ERA across 23 innings of work. 

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

