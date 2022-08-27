Brandon Nimmo drives in two, David Peterson strong; Mets take 3rd straight from Rockies

The top of the Mets’ lineup did it all on Saturday night at Citi Field as Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte drove in each of New York’s runs in a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies to provide a tidy bow on what was a special Old Timers’ Day at Citi Field.

Now at 82-46 with 34 games to go, the Mets have already clinched their first winning season since 2019 and their lead atop the National League East expanded to three games after the St. Louis Cardinals’ come-from-behind walk-off win over the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets also moved to 36 games over .500 since the last day of the 1988 season.

Nimmo started things off right with his sixth career lead-off home run — his first since August of 2020 — when he took Colorado starter Kyle Freeland deep over the right-center-field wall. He got to him again in the second with an RBI double, scoring Mark Canha, to double New York’s advantage.

It was all David Peterson needed, as the southpaw that has been sporadically called into the rotation continues to churn out serviceable outings.

The lefty went six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while striking out seven with zero walks, lowering his season ERA to 3.21. Over his last six starts, that figure is even smaller at 2.34.

Marte tacked on some insurance in the seventh inning when he drove Nimmo — who walked — home with a double that split the gap in right field.

While the Mets took their third straight game over the Rockies, an even more potentially promising event was a clean outing from the bullpen.

Seth Lugo, Trevor May, and Adam Ottavino each pitched an inning allowing just a single hit while combining for four strikeouts.

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com