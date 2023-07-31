Mets trade Mark Canha to Brewers for minor-league pitcher

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The New York Mets are trading outfielder Mark Canha to the Milwaukee Brewers for right-handed pitcher Justin Jarvis, per multiple reports on Monday night.

Jarvis is the Brewers’ No. 30 ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and is a 23-year-old 6-foot-2 talent currently in Triple-A. He is 6-6 with a 4.33 ERA this season between two levels of the minors (Double-A and Triple-A). He had a 3.33 ERA across 14 starts in Double-A before his promotion.

He is Rule 5 eligible following the 2023 season, meaning the Mets will have to put him on the 40-man roster to protect him.

Canha provides the Brewers with the outfield bat that it sorely needed nearing the Aug. 1 trade deadline. While he is having one of his worst full seasons as a pro, batting .245 with a .725 OPS, six home runs, and 29 RBI, the 34-year-old still holds the promise of providing extra power in a lineup that provides a bit more protection — something the Mets’ nine has not done all season.

Across one-and-a-half seasons with Mets (229 games), Canha batted .259 with a .754 OPS, 19 home runs, 90 RBI, and was hit by a pitch 37 times. His two-year contract expired at the end of the season.

Canha is the latest Met to be dealt as the team’s sale at the trade deadline continues. Over the last five days, they’ve already dealt veteran pitchers David Robertson and Max Scherzer. The outfielder was amongst the team’s top trade candidates heading toward Tuesday’s deadline.

