Building a New York superteam of Mets, Yankees for 2024 Subway Series

Another installment of the Subway Series is here with the Yankees visiting Queens to take on the Mets for a pair of games at Citi Field.

Each team was trending in opposite directions heading into the series opener on Tuesday night, which did not correlate with their current standings.

While the Yankees had the best record in the American League, they had lost three straight series and dropped seven of their previous 10 games. The Mets, who were written off by practically everyone at the end of May, have turned things around to get back into the thick of the playoff hunt.

After taking two of three from the Chicago Cubs, the Mets had won 13 of their last 17 games, which included a seven-game win streak.

Their current forms create extra intrigue in this rivalry series, which seemed one-sided just a few weeks ago. While the Yankees will be keen on getting back on track, the Mets are still trying to claw their way back to .500.

But who has the edge at each position? We go base-by-base, corner-to-corner, to decipher the ultimate New York ballclub made up of the superior Mets and Yankees simply based on their performance this season.

2024 All-New-York Subway Series Team

Catcher: Francisco Alvarez, Mets

When Francisco Alvarez is in the lineup, the Mets win. Not only has he helped unlock the best out of a shaky pitching staff, but his bat is coming around, too, after extensive time on the IL. He’s batting .286 with an .805 OPS, three home runs, and 16 RBI in 28 games.

1st Base: Pete Alonso, Mets

Alonso has been battling some serious cold streaks this season, but he has still outproduced Anthony Rizzo, who struggled mightily, was benched, and then landed on the IL with a fractured arm. Alonso has gotten his average north of .240 entering the Subway Series with 16 home runs and 42 RBI.

2nd Base: Gleyber Torres, Yankees

Jeff McNeil remains a shell of his former batting-champion self. Just two years ago, he batted .326. This year, he’s batting .212. While Torres isn’t doing much better with a .218 average, his OPS is 62 points higher than McNeil’s this season.

3rd Base: Mark Vientos, Mets

DJ LeMahieu has struggled since his return from the IL, Jon Berti is on the shelf injured, and Oswaldo Cabrera has a .620 OPS in 60 games. In Queens, Mark Vientos is writing some story after returning from being cast out to Triple-A upon the signing of JD Martinez. In 33 games, Vientos has seven home runs, 18 RBI, and an .870 OPS.

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, Mets

This was a lot tougher than I expected it to be. Yes, Anthony Volpe has a higher fWAR and is on his way to becoming a star in the Bronx, but Lindor still gets the nod by a hair. After a slow start, he’s starting to come around. Since May 30 (21 games), he’s batting .321 with a .985 OPS, five home runs, and 13 RBI. This also should be the year he finally gets his Gold Glove Award — because it’s mystifying how he has not gotten one yet while in Queens.

Left Field: Brandon Nimmo, Mets

Verdugo is having a solid first season with the Yankees, but he has fewer home runs, fewer RBI, and an OPS 80 points lower than Nimmo, who still has an on-base percentage flirting with .360 despite a sub-.250 batting average.

Center Field: Aaron Judge, Yankees

This is where the Yankees separate themselves from the Mets as the better team in New York. Sure, the Mets might have the advantage at more positions, but the Yankees have elite, generational superstars in the outfield, making them a force to be reckoned with in the American League. Judge is flirting with a 60-home-run pace again this season with 28 round-trippers and 70 RBI in 78 games. He’s also batting .300, which only strengthens his MVP candidacy.

Right Field: Juan Soto, Yankees

How can the Yankees possibly even entertain the idea of letting Juan Soto walk this winter? He has been a revelation working in tandem with Judge and is the reason why the Bronx Bombers’ lineup has been as merciless as it has been this season. He has a .994 OPS with 18 home runs and he isn’t even the headliner of the offense. Truly remarkable.

Designated Hitter: JD Martinez, Mets

Giancarlo Stanton was having himself a nice season before landing on the IL with a hamstring strain, but JD Martinez helped spark the Mets back into gear this season after a delayed team and season debut. Despite having half of Stanton’s 18 home runs (albeit in 19 fewer games), Martinez’s .870 OPS is far superior to that of Stanton’s .795. Martinez is a more complete hitter and has done so with less protection around him.

Starting Pitcher: Luis Gil, Yankees

Just as a reminder, this roster is made up of performance this season. If it was simply based on star power or name recognition, reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole is the obvious choice. But Gil has not just been a Rookie of the Year lock, but he is garnering Cy Young consideration thanks to a 9-2 record and a 2.77 ERA.

