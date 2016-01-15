Yankees avoid arbitration with Michael Pineda, Dustin Ackley; claim Lane Adams off waivers

The Yankees agreed to one-year, non-guaranteed contracts with Michael Pineda and Dustin Ackley to avoid arbitration, the team announced Friday.Pineda, …

New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, July 4, 2015. Photo Credit: Amazon

The Yankees agreed to one-year, non-guaranteed contracts with Michael Pineda and Dustin Ackley to avoid arbitration, the team announced Friday.

Pineda, 26, went 12-10 with a 4.37 ERA and 1.226 WHIP in 27 starts last season.

Ackley, who the Yankees acquired from the Seattle Mariners just before the trade deadline for Ramon Flores and Jose Ramirez, hit .231 with 10 home runs, 30 RBIs and 28 runs in a combined 108 games with the Mariners and Yankees.

The Yankees also claimed outfielder Lane Adams off of waivers from the Kansas City Royals on Friday. In a corresponding move, they designated infielder Ronald Torreyes for assignment. The Yankees had acquired Torreyes earlier in the week in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Adams, 26, has appeared in just six big-league games. He spent all of 2015 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha, where he combined to hit .281 with 16 home runs, 62 RBIs, 72 runs and 31 steals in 134 games.