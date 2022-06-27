Mike Francesa provoked by ‘Obsessed’ NY Post Reporter over 0-3 golf picks

Phil Mushnick and Mike Francesa have been in a very public and bitter feud over the years.

This weekend the battle between the New York Post reporter and the former face of New York Sports radio came to a bitter head over golf predictions.

The new brand ambassador for BetRivers Sportsbook, Francesa picked Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka for each Major to this point this year. None have made the final cut.

In the NY Post, Mushnick dedicated an entire article to the sports icon missing on his picks saying “Ladies and gentlemen, and whatever you choose to call yourselves of all ages, welcome back the self-anointed know-it-all who never was and never left, Mike Francesa!”

The former WFAN host wouldn’t take that lying down though.

“Sad, pathetic Mushnick’s lies and distortions continue to make him look like the jealous old man that he is.” Francesa said in a tweet.

The host then went on to demand Mushnick “add up how much the horses I own have won the past two years.” And called him a “complete, obsessed fool.”

Mushnick did not bring up horse-racing picks in his article.

The Francesa-Mushnick Feud

This is not the first time that the two sports talking heads have gone back and forth.

Mushnick once said he had alleged tapes of Francesa and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo demanding loyalty oaths from Jews after 9/11.

He would also go on to accuse the long-time host of fighting with his then-boss, Mark Chernoff after losing to ESPN New York’s Michael Kay in ratings just a couple years ago.

The long-time radio host denied arguing with Chernoff about that.

Mushnick and Francesa may be working for two different means of sports commentary, but it looks like the love is not lost from either party.

