MLB Daily Dish: Schedule, odds, free picks for May 30

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we go through the MLB schedule for the day, giving you the starting pitcher matchups, and recent performance trends, and then listing some of our best bets if you choose to bet on the games.

MLB Odds and Schedule, May 30

Milwaukee Brewers (29-19) at Chicago Cubs (19-26), Game 1 — 1:05 p.m. ET, Game 2 — 7: 40 p.m.

MIL Starting Pitcher (Game 1): Ethan Small (MLB debut)

Matt Swarmer (MLB debut) MIL Starting Pitcher (Game 2): Aaron Ashby (0-3, 2.91 ERA, 1.353 WHIP, 10.3 K/9)

CHC allowed 6.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIL allowed 2.9 runs. MLB Free Pick: With two pitchers making their MLB debuts in Game 1, we’ll take the pass there. See below for Game 2.

Minnesota Twins (28-19) at Detroit Tigers (16-29), 1:10 p.m.

CIN Starting Pitcher: Dylan Bundy (3-2, 4.55 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 8.29 K/9)

Beau Brieske (0-4, 5.04 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 5.34 K/9) Last 10: MIN is 7-3 in their last 10 games. DET is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

DET allowed 4.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIN allowed 4 runs on average. MLB Free Pick:

San Diego Padres (29-17) at St. Louis Cardinals (26-20), 2:15 p.m.

SD Starting Pitcher: Nick Martinez (2-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 9.3 K/9)

Packy Naughton (0-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 7.71 K/9) Last 10: SD is 7-3 in their last 10 games. STL is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

STL allowed 4.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 2.6 runs on average. MLB Free Pick:

San Francisco Giants (24-21) at Philadelphia Phillies (21-26), 4:05 p.m.

SFG Starting Pitcher: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 6.75 K/9)

Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 8.44 K/9 Last 10: SFG is 3-7 in their last 10 games. PHI is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

PHI allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. SF allowed 6.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. MLB Free Pick:

Houston Astros (29-18) at Oakland Athletics (19-30), 4:07 p.m.

HOU Starting Pitcher: Framber Valdez (4-2, 2.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 7.17 K/9)

Paul Blackburn (5-0, 1.70 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 6.8 K/9) Last 10: HOU is 6-4 in their last 10 games. OAK is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

OAK allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. HOU allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. MLB Free Pick:

Miami Marlins (19-25) at Colorado Rockies (21-25), 4:10 p.m.

MIA Starting Pitcher: Pablo López (4-2, 2.04 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 9.51 K/9)

Ryan Feltner (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.4 WHIP, 12.6 K/9) Last 10: MIA is 3-7 in their last 10 games. COL is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

COL allowed 5.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. MLB Free Pick:

Kansas City Royals (16-29) at Cleveland Guardians (19-23), 6:10 p.m.

KC Starting Pitcher: Jon Heasley (0-2, 4.72 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 4.73 K/9)

Zach Plesac (1-4, 5.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 5.82 K/9) Last 10: KC is 2-8 in their last 10 games. CLE is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

CLE allowed 3.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. KC allowed 6.8 runs on average in their last 10 games MLB Free Pick:

Baltimore Orioles (20-28) at Boston Red Sox (22-25), 7:10 p.m.

BAL Starting Pitcher: Tyler Wells (1-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 5.97 K/9)

Rich Hill (1-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 6.17 K/9) Last 10: BAL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. BOS is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

BOS allowed 4.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. BAL allowed 5.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. MLB Free Pick:

Washington Nationals (17-31) at New York Mets (31-17)

WSH Starting Pitcher: Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 8.28 K/9)

David Peterson (2-0, 2.16 ERA, 1 WHIP, 7.92 K/9) Last 10: WSH is 5-5 in their last 10 games. NYM is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

NYM allowed 5.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 5.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. MLB Free Pick: Because I cover the Mets for amNewYork, I always pass on making picks for this team.

Tampa Bay Rays (27-19) at Texas Rangers (22-23), 8:05 p.m.

TB Starting Pitcher: Drew Rasmussen (5-1, 2.68 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 8.45 K/9)

Glenn Otto (2-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.4 WHIP, 7.67 K/9) Last 10: TB is 6-4 in their last 10 games. TEX is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

TEX allowed 3.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. TB allowed 3.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. MLB Free Pick:

Atlanta Braves (22-25) at Arizona Diamondbacks (23-25), 8:10 p.m.

ATL Starting Pitcher: Spencer Strider (1-1, 2.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 13.68 K/9)

Zac Gallen (3-0, 2.22 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 8.66 K/9) Last 10: ATL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. ARI is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

ARI allowed 5.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. ATL allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. MLB Free Pick:

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-26) at Los Angeles Dodgers (32-14), 10:10 p.m.

PIT Starting Pitcher: Zach Thompson (2-4, 5.51 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 7.08 K/9)

Walker Buehler (5-1, 2.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 7.18 K/9) Last 10: PIT is 4-6 in their last 10 games. LAD is 8-2 in their last 10 games.

LAD allowed 2.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. PIT allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. MLB Free Pick:

