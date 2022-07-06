MLB’s 2022 Home Run Crown Title Odds: Schwarber climbs, Judge still on top at halfway point

The home run crown has always been a special moniker for baseball’s top power hitters.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been the season leader over the better part of the year. While players like Kyle Schwarber and Mike Trout have enjoyed major mid-season surges, the home-run race continues on.

With the home run derby just under two weeks away, it’s time to take a look at the leaderboard of the games best at getting the ball out of the ballpark.

Aaron Judge – 29

Kyle Schwarber – 25

Yordan Alvarez – 25

Mike Trout – 23

Anthony Rizzo – 22

Stars like Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso are also ranked in the top 10 for home-runs this season. The latest odds for the home run crown have been updated with Judge as the favorite, but other stars creeping up behind him.

Home Run Favorites

Schwarber had another monster month of June for Philadelphia. The left-handed hitter slugged 12 home runs and already has two this month as well. He has almost single handedly kept the Phillies in the playoff hunt without Bryce Harper.

Judge hit 11 home runs in June but has not gone yard in July. Alvarez has been Houston’s best player and has consistently put up solid home runs numbers each month as well. Mike Trout on the other hand has consistently been one of the best hitters of his age.

One sleeper candidate that is fifth on the odds list is Mets star Pete Alonso. Alonso is tied for fifth in baseball with 22 homers and has been a true MVP candidate for New York. The issue is the month of July has seen Alonso hit a pedestrian 3 for 21. The lack of true power protection from other Mets hitters has hurt Alonso’s power chances.

While Judge and Alonso are both the faces of their respective franchises, the safe bet for the home run crown would be Alvarez. Outside of the fact that Houston has dominated over the course of the last month, the 25-year old is well protected in a loaded Astros lineup.

For more MLB betting odds, turn to AMNY.com