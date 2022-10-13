Mother Nature pauses ALDS between Yankees and Guardians

The weather has put a pause on playoff baseball in New York between the Yankees and Guardians.

With storms expected to hit the area for most of the night, Major league Baseball postponed Game 2 of the American League Division Series until Friday afternoon. Rain had been forecasted for Thursday in the days leading up to the game and MLB made the call around 12:15 p.m.

Game 2 will now be played at 1:07 p.m. and still air on TBS. Tickets listed as ALDS “Home Game 2” are valid for the rescheduled game and the gates will open at 11:30 a.m.

For the Yankees, the pushed-back game means it could impact their rotation going forward. New York and Cleveland will now have to play potentially four games over the next four nights if the series goes five games. Nestor Cortes is slated to pitch Game 2, but now the revised schedule could change his availability later in the series.

“It would probably affect the pitching rotation if you went five games and you had to play four in a row, sure,” Aaron Boone said on Wednesday. “The lineup, no. I mean, we play — that’s what you do in baseball is you play every day. Shouldn’t affect that. That’s more who we are going up against, matchups, things like that. Pitching, it could change a little bit of what you do.”

Boone said that he would be open to using Cortes in Game 5 if it got to that point, but it may not be as a starter.

For more Yankees coverage, visit amNY Sports

Cortes had been a surprise star during the course of the regular season and told reporters on Wednesday during off day that he was going to prepare the same regardless of what the weather did.

“Today I’ll go out there and do my regular stuff before my outing if I was going to pitch tomorrow. And if it rains tomorrow, I’ll come in and throw and play some catch and get ready for Friday,” Cortes said.