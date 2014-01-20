Nash’s hot streak has Rangers surging

Rick Nash will look to continue his big January tonight when the Rangers take on the Islanders at the Garden. …

Nash scored two goals in Sunday night’s 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals and enters tonight with three goals in his last two games. Nash, who has been selected to represent Team Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics, has seven goals this month, his highest one-month total since he had nine last April.

The Blueshirts’ winger has played in just 30 of the Rangers’ 51 games this season due to a concussion, but seems to be finding his groove lately. His resurgence on the ice has translated to the standings as well, as the Rangers have won six of their last seven games and enter tonight’s matchup in second place in the Metropolitan Division.