NBA Draft 2015 order

The Barclays Center will host the 2015 NBA Draft on June 25.

Between now and then, there will be stories of teams working out certain players and plenty of conjecture about possible trades.

In the meantime, this is the order of teams drafting in the first round as of now:

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. New York Knicks

5. Orlando Magic

6. Sacramento Kings

7. Denver Nuggets

8. Detroit Pistons

9. Charlotte Hornets

10. Miami Heat

11. Indiana Pacers

12. Utah Jazz

13. Phoenix Suns

14. Oklahoma City Thunder

15. Atlanta Hawks

16. Boston Celtics

17. Milwaukee Bucks

18. Houston Rockets

19. Washington Wizards

20. Toronto Raptors

21. Dallas Mavericks

22. Chicago Bulls

23. Portland Trail Blazers

24. Cleveland Cavaliers

25. Memphis Grizzlies

26. San Antonio Spurs

27. Los Angeles Lakers

28. Boston Celtics

29. Brooklyn Nets

30. Golden State Warriors