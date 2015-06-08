NBA Draft 2015 order

The Barclays Center will host the 2015 NBA Draft on June 25.
Between now and then, there will be stories of teams working out certain players and plenty of conjecture about possible trades.
In the meantime, this is the order of teams drafting in the first round as of now:
1. Minnesota Timberwolves
2. Los Angeles Lakers
3. Philadelphia 76ers
5. Orlando Magic
6. Sacramento Kings
7. Denver Nuggets
8. Detroit Pistons
9. Charlotte Hornets
10. Miami Heat
11. Indiana Pacers
12. Utah Jazz
13. Phoenix Suns
14. Oklahoma City Thunder
15. Atlanta Hawks
16. Boston Celtics
17. Milwaukee Bucks
18. Houston Rockets
19. Washington Wizards
20. Toronto Raptors
21. Dallas Mavericks
22. Chicago Bulls
23. Portland Trail Blazers
24. Cleveland Cavaliers
25. Memphis Grizzlies
26. San Antonio Spurs
27. Los Angeles Lakers
28. Boston Celtics
29. Brooklyn Nets
30. Golden State Warriors