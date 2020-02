NBA playoffs TV schedule

A look at the TV schedule for the first round of the 2015 NBA playoffs, which start Saturday, April 18. …

EASTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 8 Brooklyn Nets

Game 1 – Sun. April 19, Brooklyn at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2 – Wed . April 22, Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3 – Sat. April 25, Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3 p.m., TNT

Game 4 – Mon. April 27, Atlanta at Brooklyn, TBD

Game 5 * – Wed. April 29, Brooklyn at Atlanta, TBD

Game 6 *- Fri. May 1, Atlanta at Brooklyn, TBD

Game 7 *- Sun. May 3, Brooklyn at Atlanta, TBD

No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Boston Celtics

Game 1 – Sun. April 19, Boston at Cleveland, 3 p.m., ABC

Game 2 – Tue. April 21, Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Thu. April 23, Cleveland at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4 – Sun. April 26, Cleveland at Boston, 1 p.m., ABC

Game 5 * – Tue. April 28, Boston at Cleveland, TBD

Game 6 * – Thu. April 30, Cleveland at Boston, TBD

Game 7 * – Sat. May 2, Boston at Cleveland , TNT

No. 3 Chicago Bulls vs. No. 6 Milwaukee Bucks

Game 1 – Sat. April 18, Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 2 – Mon. April 20, Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Thu. April 23, Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Game 4 – Sat . April 25, Chicago at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5 *- Mon. April 27, Milwaukee at Chicago, TBD

Game 6 * – Thu. April 30, Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD

Game 7 * – Sat. May 2, Milwaukee at Chicago, TNT

No. 4 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 5 Washington Wizards

Game 1 – Sat. April 18, Washington at Toronto, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2 – Tue. April 21, Washington at Toronto, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3 – Fri. April 24, Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Game 4 – Sun. April 26, Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 5 *- Wed. April 29, Washington at Toronto, TBD

Game 6 * – Fri. May 1 ,Toronto at Washington, TBD

Game 7 * – Sun. May 3, Washington at Toronto, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans

Game 1 – Sat. April 18, New Orleans at Golden State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 2 – Mon. April 20, New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m. , TNT

Game 3 – Thu. April 23, Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4 – Sat. April 25, Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m. ,ESPN

Game 5 * – Tue. April 28, New Orleans at Golden State, TBD

Game 6 * – Fri. May 1, Golden State at New Orleans, TBD

Game 7 * – Sun. May 3, New Orleans at Golden State, TBD

No. 2 Houston Rockets vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks

Game 1 – Sat. April 18, Dallas at Houston, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2 – Tue. April 21, Dallas at Houston, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Fri. April 24, Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 4 – Sun. April 26, Houston at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5 * – Tue. April 28, Dallas at Houston, TBD

Game 6 * – Thu. April 30, Houston at Dallas, TBD

Game 7 * – Sat. May 2, Dallas at Houston, TNT

No. 3 L.A. Clippers vs. No. 6 San Antonio Spurs

Game 1 – Sun. April 19, San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2 – Wed. April 22, San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Fri. April 24, L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4 – Sun. April 26, L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 5 – * Tue. April 28, San Antonio at L.A. Clippers,TBD

Game 6 – * Thu. April 30, L.A. Clippers at San Antonio,TBD

Game 7 – * Sat. May 2, San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, TNT

No. 4 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 5 Memphis Grizzlies

Game 1 – Sun. April 19, Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 2 – Wed. April 22, Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Sat. April 25, Memphis at Portland, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4 – Mon. April 27, Memphis at Portland, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5 *- Wed. April 29, Portland at Memphis, TBD

Game 6 * – Fri. May 1, Memphis at Portland, TBD

Game 7 *- Sun. May 3, Portland at Memphis, TBD