It seemed like the perfect day for Joe Harris to return with the Nets giving away a shirt with his face on it. Harris even happily posed for a picture with the shirt after shootaround on Friday after confirming that he would be available on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Harris had sat out for most of the preseason and had been held out of Wednesday’s season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I’m excited,” Harris said Friday morning. “I wanted to try and play in the first game but just wasn’t quite where I was supposed to be. I needed like you know just a little bit more time, but I feel good right now and I’m excited to play tonight.”

Harris hasn’t played in an NBA regular season game since Nov. 14 when injured his ankle and began a long journey that saw the Nets sharpshooter undergo two surgeries and cost him the rest of the 2022-23 season. He had said earlier that his ankle was good to go, but that other body parts would need to be watched.

A day later he started dealing with soreness and swelling in his foot which kept him out of the game Wednesday. The Nets are also trying to be cautious with Harris and not put him a spot that could cause more issues down the line.

“It’s just been a little bit more consistent and deliberate with your approach in terms of managing your body, making sure that you’re ready to play. You know, our performance staff is very thorough with everything that we do,” Harris said. “As much as I want to rush back and get a plan, you got to make sure that your body is feeling right. And you don’t want to be starting in a lower spot trying to build your way up throughout the season. It’s better for me to start in a good spot now and then hopefully deal with whatever we got to deal with later on.”

Harris’ return is a welcomed one after the Nets were blown out by the Pelicans on opening night at Barclays Center. Brooklyn struggled in every category, especially from beyond the arc.

Patty Mills sees Harris’ return not only as a feel-good moment, but one that will open up the floor more for the team.

“It’s going to open up the floor, give driving lane opportunities for our main guys,” Mills said. “But I think just for him, seeing what he went through last year and being close with the team, it’s almost like a feel-good story to have him back out there in a regular season game. I know he’s been through a lot, he’s handled it like a champ and hopefully, he can stay healthy, and we can keep him out there. If anything it’s a feel-good moment for me to see him back out there.”

Considering how long its been since Harris touched the court in a regular season game, he admitted there were some nerves. However, more than that there was plenty of excitement about Friday.

“I’m just grateful to get back on the court. You know, I’ve watched a lot of basketball in the last 11 months. And just to get up and down and compete. That’s what I’m excited about,” Harris said.