Nets star Kyrie Irving finally apologized late Thursday night for posting an Amazon link to a film filled with antisemitic rhetoric to his social media pages last week. The apology came in a statement on his Instagram page hours after the Nets had suspended him for refusing to apologize for the post earlier in the day during a media session and failing to outright disavow antisemitism.

That latest debacle prompted the Nets to suspend Irving for a minimum of five games and caused the Anti-Defamation League to reject a $500,000 donation from Irving. Only then did the Nets star issue a mea culpa for his post that had originally gone up last Thursday.

“While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibility for my actions. I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this,” Irving said in a lengthy post.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- Semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with.

“I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am.”

Irving had been given multiple chances by the Nets to apologize over the past week, but failed to do so, including earlier in the day on Thursday. Irving continued to reiterate that he accepted everyone and their beliefs but would not he was sorry for the post or acknowledge the impact it had on the Jewish community.

For more Nets coverage, visit amNY.com and our affiliate site at TheBrooklynGame.com

He also wouldn’t say if he had met with the ADL, which had wanted to speak with him directly.

Backlash had continued to grow over the recent days, with NBA commissioner Adam Silver condemning Irving in a statement on Thursday and saying that he planned to meet with Irving next week.