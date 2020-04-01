Nets players symptom-free of coronavirus

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks announced on Wednesday during a conference call that the four players who tested positive for coronavirus are now symptom-free.

It’s been more than two weeks since it was initially disclosed that members of the team had tested positive for the virus, whose numbers continue to rise around the United States.

Of the four players infected, only Kevin Durant came forward in revealing that he was one of the Nets’ four positive tests. It is unknown how the players were infected.

Their positive tests came less than one week after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player who contracted COVID-19. His teammate, Donovan Mitchell, and Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood tested positive soon after.

Just hours following Gobert’s positive test on the night of March 11, the NBA postponed its season — an action that was quickly followed by Major League Soccer, the NHL, MLS, MLB, and NCAA.

Brooklyn’s last game before the NBA’s indefinite postponement came on March 10 against the Los Angeles Lakers — who announced nine days later that two of their players tested positive for the virus, though they were asymptomatic. On Tuesday, the team announced that all players and staff were coronavirus-free.

Gobert, Mitchell, and Wood have also received clean bills of health alongside Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

On Friday, ESPN’s NBA analyst Doris Burke announced she had coronavirus but is doing well before the New York Knicks announced that team owner James Dolan is also dealing with the virus a day later.