Nets star Kevin Durant buys stake in MLS’ Philadelphia Union

Kevin Durant can now add the title of professional sports team owner to his ledger.

The Brooklyn Nets’ injured superstar announced on Monday morning that has purchased a 5% stake in Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union with an option to obtain an additional 5% shortly.

“I’m excited to partner with the Philadelphia Union for years to come. My team and I connected instantly with the Union coaching staff and leadership, as well as the team’s story,” Durant said. “Off the pitch, I’m looking forward to working in the Chester and Philadelphia communities and making an impact in the same way that the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation has been able to in my hometown of Prince George’s County.”

Durant — who signed with the Nets last summer — has yet to play a game for his new organization after suffering an Achilles injury during the 2019 NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

While the NBA is nearing a return to action at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL, Durant has already made it known that he won’t be suiting up.

Now he’ll have even more incentive to head down to Florida, though, as MLS will be the first major North American team sports league to restart on July 8 with the MLS is Back Tournament — a World Cup-style competition that will run in Disney World until Aug. 11.

The Union was drawn into Group A of the tournament where they’ll play expansion sides Inter Miami FC, and Nashville FC along with NYCFC.

“The partnership between Kevin and the Philadelphia Union is based on a set of shared values and philosophies,” Union owner Jay Sugarman said. “We want to be known as an innovator in our league and a team that is never satisfied with the status quo. Kevin brings us unique perspectives as a person, as a champion, and as a sports icon. His work with the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation has shown he has a community-first mindset that resonates with our club’s DNA. Combined with his competitive drive and forward-thinking mentality, we believe Kevin adds a key piece in reaching our ambitions for the club.”