SUPERSTAR ERA OVER: Nets trade Kevin Durant to Suns in blockbuster deal

Nets fans went to bed Wednesday morning and Kevin Durant was still the cornerstone of their team. When they woke on Thursday morning, things in Brooklyn had dramatically changed.

In a massive shakeup, the Nets traded Durant and T.J. Warren to the Phoenix Suns for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected future first-round picks, according to multiple reports. The deal comes days after the Nets sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in another blockbuster trade, and fully ends the superstar era in Kings County.

The first-round picks that Brooklyn will receive will be in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, according to ESPN. The second-round pick will be a 2028 pick.

The trade now puts the Nets in a position with an unknown future and massive questions about what went wrong. Brooklyn has traded three superstars away in the past year, and ended what had been a tumultuous period around the franchise despite being home to some of the biggest names in the NBA world.

Irving and Durant signed with the Nets in 2019 as a package deal and the team later went out and added James Harden to create a Brooklyn Big 3. Instead, the trio logged just 16 games together.

After his Dallas Mavericks debut, Irving commented on the reports of the trade.

“I just am glad that [Durant] got out of there,” Irving said. “I think this was in the works like after Year 1. I wasn’t sure about whether or not I wanted to be in Brooklyn long-term because of things that was happening behind the scenes. I just did my best to put my head down and work as hard as I could. There were some unfortunate circumstances that came up there that were out of my control, whether it be the mandate with the vaccine, or missing games, being suspended, or just little things that just put just wrenches in our journey.”

The first domino that fell was the trade of Irving on Sunday and questions almost immediately rose of what Durant’s future in Brooklyn had held. He had remained silent since the announcement and ducked reporters on Monday after the team had lost to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Reports were still coming out up until the news broke early Thursday morning that the Nets were still planning to keep him past Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

For more Nets coverage, visit amNY.com and our affiliate site at TheBrooklynGame.com