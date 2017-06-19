New York City nearby 12 minor-league baseball teams

The summer belongs to baseball, and in the Big Apple that usually means the Yankees and Mets.But the big-league ballclubs …

But the big-league ballclubs aren’t the only show in town. Their short-season Class-A affiliates the Staten Island Yankees and Brooklyn Cyclones are scheduled to open their seasons at MCU Park in Coney Island on Tuesday, a day after Staten Island’s would-be home opener at Richmond County Bank Ballpark was postponed.

These are the only minor-league clubs in the five boroughs, but they’re also among a dozen teams that reasonably could be visited as part of a one-day trip out of town.

For any baseball nuts out there looking to soak in the atmosphere of America’s pastime at — more often than not — a more budget-friendly price than the Yanks and Mets can offer, amNewYork collected some handy information on all the closest minor-league teams to the city.

The teams are listed in order of driving distance from midtown. Driving distance and time estimates were calculated using Google Maps and based on usual Saturday afternoon traffic.

New Jersey Jackals

Affiliation: None (Can-Am League)

City: Little Falls, New Jersey

Ballpark: Yogi Berra Stadium

Driving distance: 16.1 miles via NJ-3

Travel time: 25-40 minutes by car; about 90 minutes by NJ Transit bus

Notable alumni: Former Mets outfielder Timo Perez; Pete Rose Jr.

Top promotion: Princesses and Knights Night (Aug. 4)

An easy weeknight option outside the city, the ballpark named for the Yankees legend is right next to the Hall of Famer’s museum.

Brooklyn Cyclones

Affiliation: Mets (Short-season A, New York-Penn League)

Neighborhood: Coney Island

Ballpark: MCU Park

Driving distance: 18.6 miles via Belt Parkway

Travel time: 40-70 minutes by car; about an hour by subway

Notable alumni: Several current Mets, including Lucas Duda and Michael Conforto

Top promotion: Villain Appreciation Day (July 19)

The Cyclones’ debut in 2001 marked the return of baseball to Kings County after the borough’s beloved Dodgers bolted for Los Angeles in 1958.

Staten Island Yankees

Affiliation: Yankees (Short-season A, New York-Penn League)

Neighborhood: St. George

Ballpark: Richmond County Bank Ballpark

Driving distance: 20.1 miles via I-278

Travel time: 50-90 minutes by car; about an hour by ferry

Notable alumni: Several current Yankees, including Dellin Betances and Brett Gardner

Top promotion: Women in Sports Night (July 1)

The Big Apple’s other Yanks considered changing their name last year, with fan submissions including Bridge Trolls, Rock Pigeons and Pizza Rats.

Rockland Boulders

Affiliation: None (Can-Am League)

City: Pomona, New York

Ballpark: Palisades Credit Union Park

Driving distance: 34.3 miles via Palisades Parkway

Travel time: 45-70 minutes by car

Notable alumni: Rockies outfielder Stephen Cardullo

Top promotion: “Beer & Baseball Fest” (July 23)

For a few years during World War II, the Dodgers made nearby Bear Mountain State Park their spring training home.

Somerset Patriots

Affiliation: None (Atlantic League)

City: Bridgewater, New Jersey

Ballpark: TD Bank Ballpark

Driving distance: 46.2 miles via I-95 and I-287

Travel time: 50-75 minutes by car;, about 90 minutes by NJ Transit train

Notable alumni: 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Tim Raines; former Mets first baseman Mike Glavine

Top promotion: Ballpark Comic Con (June 24)

The Patriots are the Yankees of the Atlantic League, having won six of 19 championship series. Their latest title came in 2015.

Long Island Ducks

Affiliation: None (Atlantic League)

City: Central Islip, New York

Ballpark: Bethpage Ballpark

Driving distance: 50 miles via I-495

Travel time: 70-110 minutes by car

Notable alumni: Former Mets infielder Carlos Baerga; 2003 NL Rookie of the Year Dontrelle Willis

Top promotion: Salute to First Responders Night (Aug. 4)

The Ducks are co-owned by former Mets shortstop and manager Bud Harrelson, who also serves as a coach.

Sussex County Miners

Affiliation: None (Can-Am League)

City: Augusta, New Jersey

Ballpark: Skylands Stadium

Driving distance: 57.1 miles via I-280 and NJ-15

Travel time: 65-100 minutes by car

Notable alumni: Former Mets pitcher Bobby Jones (current manager)

Top promotion: Country Night (July 3)

When planning on traveling to rural New Jersey, a trip between Aug. 4-13 could also include a stop at the nearby Sussex County Farm and Horse Show.

Bridgeport Bluefish

Affiliation: None (Atlantic League)

City: Bridgeport, Connecticut

Ballpark: The Ballpark at Harbor Yard

Driving distance: 60.8 miles via I-95

Travel time: 70-100 minutes by car; about 105 minutes by Metro-North train

Notable alumni: Former Mets first baseman Jose Offerman; veteran major-league outfielder Wily Mo Pena

Top promotion: Roberto Clemente Night and Latin Heritage Night (July 29)

The Bluefish, who play across the Long Island Sound from the Ducks, contend for the Ferry Cup as part of their ongoing rivalry.

Trenton Thunder

Affiliation: Yankees (Double A, Eastern League)

City: Trenton, New Jersey

Ballpark: Arm & Hammer Park

Driving distance: 68.2 miles via I-95

Travel time: 70-100 minutes by car; about 135 minutes by NJ Transit train

Notable alumni: Several Yankees, including Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez

Top promotion: Bat Dog Celebration (June 26)

The Thunder had been a Red Sox’s affiliate between 1995-2003 before shifting to the Yankees. Outside of the Big Apple, Trenton is the closest spot to see Yankees prospects.

Lakewood BlueClaws

Affiliation: Phillies (Class A, South Atlantic League)

City: Lakewood, New Jersey

Ballpark: FirstEnergy Park

Driving distance: 69.8 miles via I-95 and Garden State Parkway

Travel time: 70-100 minutes by car; about 3 hours by NJ Transit bus

Notable alumni: 2006 NL MVP Ryan Howard; Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels

Top promotion: Bruce Springsteen Appreciation Night (July 29)

While in town for baseball, keep in mind that Lakewood is a short drive from several popular Jersey Shore spots, including Point Pleasant, Lavallette and Seaside Heights.

Hudson Valley Renegades

Affiliation: Rays (Short-season A, New York-Penn League)

City: Wappingers Falls, New York

Ballpark: Dutchess Stadium

Driving distance: 74.4 miles via I-87

Travel time: 75-110 minutes by car

Notable alumni: 2010 AL MVP Josh Hamilton; Rays third baseman Evan Longoria

Top promotion: Lego Night (July 25)

The Renegades have been an affiliate of Tampa Bay since 1996, two years before the franchise then known as the Devil Rays had played a major-league game.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Affiliation: Phillies (Triple A, International League)

City: Allentown, Pennsylvania

Ballpark: Coca-Cola Park

Driving distance: 92.3 miles via I-78

Travel time: 90-130 minutes by car; more than 3 hours by Greyhound bus

Notable alumni: Former Mets outfielder John Mayberry Jr.; former Phillies All-Star Domonic Brown

Top promotion: Salute to Philadelphia Night (June 29)

The IronPigs, whose unusual moniker comes from the region use of pig iron in steel production, rank high among Forbes’ list of most valuable minor-league clubs.