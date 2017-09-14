New York Jets in for rough trip to Oakland on Sunday against the Raiders

As if 2017 wasn’t looking dark enough, the New York Jets will have to pass through a Black Hole before …

Gang Green is set to visit the Oakland Raiders for a late afternoon tilt Sunday, one week after a listless 21-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. They’re one of three teams, alongside the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles, who won’t play a home game until Week 3.

With the Raiders, 12-4 in 2016, coming off a 26-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, this weekend looks like a tough one for the Jets. Here are three reasons why the Jets can expect to be 0-2 by Monday.

Uninspiring offense

Gang Green was toothless with the ball, making a rebuilding secondary look like a shutdown squad by accruing 176 passing yards as Josh McCown threw a pair of interceptions. With 38 yards on the ground, the running game wasn’t any better.

The fact that the Raiders held Marcus Mariota without a touchdown pass and DeMarco Murray to 44 rushing yards doesn’t bode well for the Jets’ inferior collective.

Beast Mode

Look, 31-year-old Marshawn Lynch isn’t what he once was. But even in his first NFL action in 20 months, the Raiders running back gained 76 yards on 18 carries (4.2 ypc) against a Titans defense that ranked second against the run last year.

The Jets, meanwhile, allowed the most Week 1 rushing yards (190) as they failed to contain LeSean McCoy. Lynch’s first 100-yard day rushing day since Oct. 22, 2015, could be in the cards.

Carr show

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr didn’t miss a beat in his first game back from a broken leg suffered in December. After looking like an MVP candidate in 2016, he threw for an efficient 282 yards and two touchdowns while completing 68.8 percent of his passes against Tennessee.

The Jets’ young secondary surrendered a pair of TD passes to Tyrod Taylor, who averaged eight yards per attempt, last week. Odds are good Carr can eclipse those against Gang Green.

Scott’s prediction

Raiders 34, Jets 13