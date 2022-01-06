Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Just mere hours after Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. publicly stated that the launch of New York online sports betting was imminent, the New York Gaming Commission approved four sportsbook operators to launch on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 9 a.m.

The New York Gaming Commission recently announced that DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars and Rush Street Interactive have reached all regulatory requirements to launch this weekend.

New York online sports betting to launch on Saturday

The sportsbooks will be able to begin taking bets no earlier than Saturday, Jan. 8, at 9 a.m.

The five remaining operators (BetMGM, WynnBet, PointsBet, Empire Resorts and Bally Bet) will continue to work towards completing the regulatory requirements to launch, according to the commission.

BREAKING: New York Gaming Commission approves four platform providers to launch New York online sports betting this Saturday, Jan. 8. Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive can launch this weekend. pic.twitter.com/hR7rvjRBQt — RLinnehanXL (@RLinnehanXl) January 6, 2022

With the volume of activity New York expects, the timing of the launch is perfect, Addabbo told amNew York. It’s a full month and a half ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, which will give the state ample time to work out any glitches or kinks with the system.

It’s been a long time coming for the Empire State. It puts an end to a nearly 8-month long journey after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo included online sports betting in his approved 2022 Fiscal Year state budget.

New York online sports betting licenses will run for 10 years, but the gaming commission has the authority to approve additional licenses at any time if its to the benefit of New York.

Addabbo said the entire online sports betting program would be evaluated by lawmakers and the commission at several points in the future to determine if changes need to be made. It will likely be evaluated after the Super Bowl, after the March Madness college basketball tournament and again in the fall or winter later this year.

We’ll continue to update this story as we get closer to Saturday’s 9 a.m. launch.