Guten tag: Germany to host NFL regular-season games

Grab your lederhosen and Hofbrau because Amerikanischer Fußball is headed to Munich.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Germany will stage its first-ever regular-season game during the 2022 season at FC Bayern Munich Stadium — home of the Bundesliga powerhouse soccer team — and Frankfurt Stadium. Each venue will host two games over the next four years.

“We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football,” commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich’s fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas fo broader collaboration with the Bundesliga.”

The move to Germany ups the NFL’s count to five regular-season international games scheduled for the 2022 season. One will be played in Mexico and three will be in England — two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and another at Wembley Stadium.

Munich and Frankfurt were two of nine German cities that were in the running to host NFL games. It provides a return of the NFL in some capacity to Frankfurt, which housed an NFL Europe team nicknamed the Galaxy from 1991-2007.

“American football was and still is at home in Frankfurt,” Frankfurt sports councilor Mike Josef said. “That’s why I’m very pleased about the NFL’s decision to come to Frankfurt on a regular basis. The NFL is not just coming to Frankfurt for a game. With its sustainable engagement in our community, we are sure to achieve a great boost for sports in Frankfurt. We are looking forward to working with the NFL.”