NFL Power Rankings Week 6: New York football continues to dominate

It’s crazy to think we are already through six weeks of the NFL season.

When the season began, the expectations for football in New York were small. Outside of the Buffalo Bills, the Jets and Giants had not had winning seasons in over five years. There was no way with a young coaching staff and unproven quarterbacks that both teams could be knocking on the doorstep of the playoffs, right? Right?!

Of course, this is the NFL. Crazy turnarounds are common in this league and the Giants and Jets have been no exception to the rule. The state of New York has a combined 14-4 record through six weeks.

But where do they all stand on our latest power rankings? Let’s find out.

32. Carolina Panthers (1-5)

A new coach, quarterback, and defensive coordinator are all in tow and even then it wasn’t enough to give Carolina a winning formula. This is the worst team in the NFL.

31. Denver Broncos (2-4)

My patience has run out on quite a few teams. The worst of which is the Denver Broncos: who have taken advantage of being on primetime seven times this year to throw back-to-back pathetic showings. These guys are in my NFL Timeout corner.

30. Detroit Lions (1-4)

The bye week means no changes ultimately for Detroit. They simply need to improve their defense and could then make things more competitive.

29. Chicago Bears (2-4)

My second team on the list where my patience is wearing thin. Justin Fields has absolutely no confidence in his throws and his coaching staff has done very little to help him.

28. Washington Commanders (2-4)

They got the win in an ugly Thursday night game, but lost Carson Wentz for a month with a broken hand. That pretty much seals Wentz’s fate as a starting quarterback as, by that time, Washington will be eliminated and looking at other quarterback options in the NFL Draft.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4)

Was this the same team that lost 38-3 against Buffalo a week prior? Pittsburgh harassed Tom Brady and looked competent on offense. Let’s see if they can do it two weeks in a row before they crack the top 20.

26. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

I am done giving Arizona chances. The team trades for a disgruntled receiver in Robbie Anderson, they are frustrating on defense and just plain awful on offense. That Kyler Murray contract looks awful.

25. New Orleans Saints (2-4)

The good news is that they almost won on Sunday. The bad news? They have currently the 5th overall pick and it’s not theirs.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)

What a terrible loss for the Jags on Sunday. They ran wild on the Colts but this secondary might be the worst in the NFL. Inexcusable to give up that many points to Matt Ryan.

23 Houston Texans (1-3-1)

Another bye week team that doesn’t move in our NFL Power Rankings.

22. Cleveland Browns (2-4)

It was a busy week for Cleveland. First, a 26th accuser came forward against Deshaun Watson, and then the team was blown out by New England. Ugly football.

21. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

The Raiders are on a bye and could easily be over .500 this year. Every game this year has been decided by less than a touchdown. The unluckiest team in the NFL.

20. Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1)

Maybe it’s because every win looks like it’s costing Frank Reich a deal with the devil, but the Colts look like the ugliest above .500 team in NFL history. Good comeback by Ryan but….ew.

19. Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

Don’t look now but the Atlanta Falcons are tied with Tampa Bay for the division lead in the NFC South. If not for a horrible roughing the passer call last week, Arthur Smith’s team is in first.

18. Seattle Seahawks (3-3)

If you aren’t impressed by the Falcons in first place, how about Seattle being in first in the “vaunted” NFC West? Geno Smith is playing like an MVP candidate right now.

17. Tennessee Titans (3-2)

Tennessee was on a bye so no changes here.

16. LA Rams (3-3)

This team barely got by Carolina and has shown no signs of improvement. Stafford is a walking interception, the offensive line is atrocious and the defense is getting burned far too many times. They need serious help in a lot of positions.

15. Miami Dolphins (3-3)

Miami doesn’t take a larger hit in the power rankings because I simply believe that if they had Tua in the last couple of games, they’d be over .500. Still, it’s alarming how bad the offense looks without the starter.

14. Baltimore Ravens (3-3)

Are the Ravens good? Bad? Lamar Jackson lost himself a few million dollars on Sunday with boneheaded decisions that cost Baltimore a chance at some breathing room in the division.

13. New England Patriots (3-3)

Bailey Zappe fever is running rampant in Foxboro. Will it last? I doubt it, but the Patriot’s offensive line has been the most improved unit in the NFL. Don’t sleep on New England here.

12. San Francisco 49ers (3-3)

Sunday can be chalked up to being a dud for San Fran but these losses in the middle of the season are a reason they aren’t hosting playoff games and struggle to get back to the Super Bowl. San Fran has major problems with scrambling quarterbacks this year.

11. Green Bay Packers (3-3)

My patience has run out on Green Bay. The defense was embarrassed at home against the Jets and Rodgers can make all the excuses he wants, but he looks horrible. The Bills, Cowboys, and Eagles all await this roster.

10. NY Jets (4-2)

When you overwhelm the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau field, you better brag about it. The Jets looked great on Sunday and are a dangerous team with belief. One of the more exciting teams in the NFL.

9. LA Chargers (4-2)

How can I possibly take them seriously when they can’t throw the ball consistently downfield. At 4-2, the Chargers keep winning by the skins of their teeth but for how long? Only time will tell.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)

The Bengals were shredded against New Orleans but came away with a key road win. Joe Burrow actually looked like a top quarterback as well. I think Cincinnati is turning a corner here.

7. Tampa Bay Bucs (3-3)

The final team that I have run out of patience for. If any other quarterback yelled at an offensive line as Brady has done, it would be nonstop news. Instead, they have to settle for being the upset of the NFL this week.

6. Dallas Cowboys (4-2)

The good news is that they went 4-1 without Dak Prescott and almost won in Philadelphia. The bad news? The blueprint to score on the Dallas defense has been shown. There’s no guarantee Dak comes out on fire either.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (4-2)

Not going to put much stock in the Chiefs losing a top-five power rankings matchup. Mahomes has to take care of the ball better but the defense looked pretty good on Sunday.

4. New York Giants (5-1)

They’ve beaten the Titans, Packers, and now Ravens. What more do you want from them? We’re a few wins from locking up the NFL coach of the year, defensive rookie of the year, and comeback player of the year…oh, and a playoff spot.

3. Minnesota Vikings (5-1)

The Vikings are the quietest 5-1 team I have ever seen. They’ve beaten good teams like the Dolphins and Packers while beating up lesser opponents. The schedule gets tougher but as long as they aren’t in primetime, they should be fine.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0)

The Eagles’ secondary is incredible, the offense is lethal and the coaching staff has looked great. Their slow second halves will doom them eventually though.

1. Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Buffalo took an important step on Sunday and stand tall as the NFL’s best. They also showed they can run the ball more which is incredibly important. We’ll see what happens in a few months though.

