Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Giants

NFL staff picks and best bets: Week 5

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
The Bengals are an NFL staff pick favorite in Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Each week of the NFL season the writers at amNew York are going to give our picks for each game against the spread. We’ll keep track of the records to see who you should listen to and who should stop giving advice. 

Just kidding. Kind of. We will be very competitive with one another, and Nick catapulted into the lead after three weeks and then held onto it after week four. 

If you want to hop on board with any of the plays our writers have listed below, use our sportsbook sign-up offers (listed at the bottom of the article) to make sure you get as much money back as possible. We always want to maximize our profit. 

Staff Picks for Week Five

For more NFL coverage, make sure you visit amNY Sports

Dallas ia an NFL Staff picks favorite
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush, left, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrate after Rush threw a touchdown pass to Lamb in the second half of a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to Do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC