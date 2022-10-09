NFL staff picks and best bets: Week 5

Each week of the NFL season the writers at amNew York are going to give our picks for each game against the spread. We’ll keep track of the records to see who you should listen to and who should stop giving advice.

Just kidding. Kind of. We will be very competitive with one another, and Nick catapulted into the lead after three weeks and then held onto it after week four.

If you want to hop on board with any of the plays our writers have listed below, use our sportsbook sign-up offers (listed at the bottom of the article) to make sure you get as much money back as possible. We always want to maximize our profit.

Staff Picks for Week Five

For more NFL coverage, make sure you visit amNY Sports