NHL Utah franchise down to 6 names including Yeti, Blizzard

The NHL’s new Utah franchise — or the franchise formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes — is down to six potential names: The Blizzard, Mammoth, Outlaws, Venom, Yeti, and the Utah Hockey Club.

The finalists have been whittled down from a list of 20 names put forth in a survey that was sent out to fans on May 9 which included rejected names like the Frost, Powder, Mountaineers, Black Diamonds, Caribou, Glaciers, and Squall. Approximately 520,000 votes were submitted.

Three of the six finalists understandably have links to the cold climate of Utah. The town of Alta, in eastern Salt Lake County, ranks third in the United States with an average annual snowfall of 456.9 inches, making Blizzard a fitting choice.

Yeti, however, would continue the recent trend of fictional creatures to get an NHL team name. The league’s most recent expansion team in Seattle was named the Kraken.

Mammoth has a link to the area, considering the prehistoric creatures roamed Utah more than 10,000 years ago. Paleontologists have found their bones throughout the state with some preserved so well that DNA was still present.

Venom would provide a nod to the abundant population of venomous snakes in the state, including the sidewinder and multiple variations of the rattlesnake. Outlaws would do the same considering Butch Cassidy — arguably the most famous outlaw ever — hailed from Utah.

