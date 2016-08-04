NYCFC’s Diego Martinez offers thoughts on life in NYC

NYCFC takes on the San Jose Earthquakes on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016

New York City FC left back Diego Martinez made an impact when called upon last Saturday for his second MLS start. The 24-year-old tallied his first career point, an assist, and played a season-high 90 minutes in place of injured starting left-back Ronald Matarrita during the club’s 5-1 win over the Colorado Rapids.

Martinez recently told amNewYork his thoughts on city life ahead of Friday night’s game on the West Coast against the San Jose Earthquakes.

What is your favorite spot in the city?

Times Square. It was the place that most surprised me when I visited New York for the first time.

How do you like riding the subway?

It’s great. Very comfortable and easy to get around.

What is a typical off-day like for you in the city?

I spend my time with my family and wife, and we tour around the city.

What does it mean to you to represent the city?

It means a lot. I never thought I would get an opportunity like this. I just try and take advantage of it and not waste a minute here.

What is your favorite city restaurant?

Serafina

What is your favorite off-the-pitch memory of the city?

Visiting the 9/11 tribute. It’s very moving and important.

How did you first start playing soccer?

My very good friend, who is now my father-in-law, told me to play.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

To never give up, even during hard times, and just keep playing.

What has been the most memorable moment of your soccer career?

Last year, when I won the championship with my former club in Argentina.

If you could give advice to fellow soccer players, what would you say?

Keep playing, you learn from your mistakes, and don’t give up.

What are some of your non-soccer hobbies?

I like to play pool and to be with my family.

What music do you enjoy listening to on gamedays?

I always listen to Christian music.

What is something NYCFC fans should know about you that they do not already?

That I’m a low-key guy. And that I have the best ping pong serve of all the players on our team!