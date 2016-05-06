NYCFC’s Frederic Brillant talks life in New York City

Frederic Brillant, an offseason transfer from Belgian club KV Oostende, already has made an impact for New York City FC. …

The French center back has started seven of the club’s nine games this season, including last Saturday’s 3-2 victory over visiting Vancouver.

The 30-year-old Brillant told amNewYork about some of his Big Apple experiences since joining NYCFC in January.

What did you think of New York City when you first visited?

New York City is an amazing city, big and beautiful city with a lot of things to see.

How do you like riding the subway?

There’s a lot of people in the subway. It’s difficult for my daughter (laughs), but it’s very useful to move around in the city.

What do you love most about the city?

I love everything. Manhattan is my favorite.

Favorite restaurant in the city?

My favorite restaurant for the moment is Via Veneto in White Plains (by our training facility). It’s an Italian restaurant, the boss is very nice and the food is very good.

What is your favorite off-the-pitch memory of the city?

I took a visit to the Top of the Rock. The view is amazing of all of Manhattan. It is wonderful.

Favorite New York team other than New York City FC?

I do not have one yet as I am very new – but I am open to suggestions.

What makes New York soccer fans unique?

The fans of New York City FC are fantastic. There are always a lot of fans in the Stadium no matter what.

Do you have any game-day rituals?

No not necessarily. Just rest, eat and play well.

Who was your childhood soccer hero?

Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima (aka Ronaldo from Brazil). He made me dream!

