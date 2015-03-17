NYCFC’s Villa is MLS Player of the Week

After scoring New York City FC’s first-ever goal at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, forward David Villa was voted MLS Player …

After scoring New York City FC’s first-ever goal at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, forward David Villa was voted MLS Player of the Week, the league announced yesterday.

The team captain’s goal came in the 19th minute of NYCFC’s 2-0 victory against the New England Revolution. It was the first victory in club history for the expansion franchise, which drew with Orlando City SC in its first match on March 8.

Villa also added an assist on the other NYCFC goal. In the 84th minute, he sent a cross to Patrick Mullins, who finished off the play with his first goal for NYCFC (1-0-1).

NYCFC will visit the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.