Odell Beckham Jr. says hamstring ‘a lot better’

After missing most of OTAs and minicamps, Odell Beckham Jr. said his injured right hamstring is feeling much better, and he fully expects to be ready for the Giants’ regular season opener against the Cowboys on Sept. 13.

“That’s obviously the plan; it feels a lot better actually,” Beckham told NFL Network’s Kim Jones yesterday. “I would rather be healthy than anything else. I just don’t want to go through that, what I had to go through last year, and not just for myself, for this team.”

A balky left hamstring kept Beckham off the field for all of last year’s training camp and preseason as well as the season’s first four games.

Of course, that didn’t stop the 22-year-old wide receiver from posting 1,305 receiving yards with 91 catches and 12 touchdowns on his way to winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Beckham added that he may decide to take things slow during training camp, which begins July 30.