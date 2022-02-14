Odell Beckham Jr. injury: Rams WR likely suffered torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. likely suffered a torn ACL late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

With roughly four minutes remaining in the second quarter, Beckham went down due to a non-contact injury on a crossing route that saw him step awkwardly on his left foot. He remained on the turf for a few moments before being helped off the field. He did not return to the game, which the Rams managed to win 23-20 for their second-ever Super Bowl title.

This would be the second time in 16 months that Beckham suffered a torn ACL in that left knee if confirmed.

The injury soured what was shaping up to be a monster night for the former Giants and Browns wideout. He posted two catches for 52 yards in the first half, including the game’s opening score on a 17-yard fade route from Matthew Stafford.

“There was a moment I was in the backroom and they told me I was done, I couldn’t play. I had to come back out there and be a part of this because it’s so much bigger than myself,” Beckham said, (h/t CBS Sports). “And these boys pulled through and made it happen.”

While Beckham experienced a revitalization in Los Angeles, catching seven touchdowns in 12 games with the Rams — which was as many as he had in his 27-game stint with the Browns — this injury casts immediate uncertainty upon his future.

The 29-year-old is a free agent and it is unknown at this time how long his recovery time from this injury will be. It also remains to be seen if the Rams, who have roughly $14 million in cap space heading into the offseason, are willing to bring him back. However, Beckham said last week that he would agree to a more team-friendly contract to return to the team.