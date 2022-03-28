The Yankees won another preseason game against the Tigers, as the Bronx Bombers’ offense piled on 11 runs to win in their Monday afternoon game against Detroit.

Deivi García took the mound first for the Yankees, and gave up 1 run and 2 hits in his 3 innings pitched. Aroldis Chapman, who is on his second stint with the Yankees, and Louis Gil, who made his major league debut during a single start last season, also pitched, and both men held the Tigers scoreless during their outings.

All three pitchers were aided by a Yankee explosion of offense, including when infielder Gleyber Torres hit a home run to right field on the first pitch of the game.

The 5th inning saw the Bronx Bombers continue to impressive night at the plate, with Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez hitting Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro with a pitch, and giving up 3 more runs on a combination of Yankee hits and wild pitches.

Infielder Cooper Bowman added another 3-run home run during the team’s 5-run 6th inning, which put the Yanks up by a 9-1 margin.

Yankees pitcher Shawn Semple would go on to give up 4 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning, including two home runs — from Riley Greene to right field, and Victor Reyes on an 82-mile-per-hour changeup.

Still, the team’s early explosion of offensive kept the team in pinstripes ahead for the 9-inning victory, which came after a similarly impressive offense-drive win over the Pittsburg Pirates on Sunday.

After 1 more run in the top of the 9th inning, on an Armando Alvarez single that scored Matt Pita from second base, the team finished the impressive day in Florida with 11 total runs.

The pinstriped New York team currently boasts the 2nd-best odds to win the World Series this season on DraftKigns Sportsbook, behind only the Lons Angeles Dodgers. With +900 odds, bettors can make $9 for ever $1 wagered.

The Yankees have used their preseason to give major league-action to various young players, which should help plug holes in their depth chart heading into the season on April 7.

The Bronx Bombers will host the Boston Red Sox on April 7 for a Thursday afternoon home opener.