Yankees offense outmatches Pirates in preseason

The Yankees won a high-scoring preseason game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon, which was propelled by Bronx Bombers star Aaron Judge’s two home runs.

First baseman Josh Donaldson began the afternoon with a home run on the third pitch of the 1st inning, but Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole gave up a walk, followed by a home run to José Castillo — putting the Pirates up 2–1.

After Cole gave up another homer to Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker in the 3rd inning, the team from Pittsburgh went up 3–1, and Yankee managers sent the right-hander back to the bench.

Replacement pitcher Barrett Losek quickly gave up another run, putting the Bombers in a 4–1 hole — but an explosion of offesnse from the team quickly put the team back in position to win.

Yanks catcher Kyle Higashioka began the bottom of the 3rd inning with a home run to right, and Judge then hit his first-of-two balls beyond the outfield fence.

The Yankees defense managed to keep the Pirates scoreless for the remainder of the contest, and a 4th inning two-run Marwin Gonzalez homer put the team up on a 94 MPH fastball that he smashed to right field.

Judge would later hit his second long ball to right field in the bottom of the 5th inning on a fastball, which scored him and Donaldson, who had walked earlier in the inning.

Neither team would cross the plate for the last 4 innings, and the Yankees got their 3rd win of the preseason.

The Bronx Bombers will play opening day against the Boston Red Sox on April 7.