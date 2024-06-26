OG Anunoby signing 5-year deal to stay with Knicks: report

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) celebrates his three point shot against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks appear to have already wrapped up what could have been their largest source of offseason anxiety.

Star small forward OG Anunoby is expected to sign a five-year, $212.5 million to stay in New York, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday. The 26-year-old was slated to hit the free-agent market this summer after being acquired by the Knicks in a December trade with the Toronto Raptors.

His presence was felt immediately, providing a 3-and-D skillset that thrived within Tom Thibodeau’s system that rewarded staunch defensive play.

In 23 regular-season games, he averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and one block per game. More importantly, his team was 20-3 when he was in the lineup.

His availability was sporadic, however. An elbow injury that needed surgery sidelined him for 18 games before a brief return in mid-March. A bout with tennis elbow kept him out for an additional nine games before returning with just six games to go in the regular season.

In New York’s second-round series against the Indiana Pacers, he missed Games 3-6 with a left hamstring strain. After taking a 2-0 series lead, New York went 1-3 without Anunoby before dropping Game 7 with a lineup limited and ultimately decimated by injuries.

Retaining Anunoby ensures that the Knicks’ core remains intact if team president Leon Rose opts to stay the course. Jalen Brunson has developed into a superstar and he will work in the backcourt with the newly-acquired Mikal Bridges, who packs another heavy scoring and defensive punch after he was brought in from the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Anunoby will remain at the 3 and Julius Randle — lost in January after suffering a dislocated shoulder — could resume his All-Star career with the Knicks if he is not traded. Speculation has constantly swirled that dealing the power forward is an avenue Rose could pursue this summer.

