Patty Mills opts out of contract with Nets: Report

Patty Mills has opted out of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets next season setting the stage for the Aussie sharpshooter to become an unrestricted free agent, according to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis.

Wednesday had been the deadline for Mills to make a decision on the $6.2 million option he had for next season. Mills joined the Nets last season on a two-year, $12 million deal that included the option and he had originally expected to take on a supporting role in Brooklyn.

That however changed after Joe Harris was injured early on in the season and Mills was forced to take over that role. The 2021-22 season was a tale of two halves for Mills, who shot lights out during the first part of the season, but the wear and tear took its toll following the all-star break.

Mills shot 41.9% from beyond the arc prior to the all-star break, but saw that drop to 33.1% through the rest of the season after. He also knocked down 227 threes during the year.

While Mills opting out means he is a free agent, it doesn’t necessarily close the door on him returning to Brooklyn either. It had been expected that Mills would play a mentor or supporting role for fellow Aussie star Ben Simmons, who came to the Nets at the trade deadline last year.

The two had a relationship for some time before Simmons’ arrival in Kings County and had been a steadfast defender of Simmons.

“I think that’s one thing I’m excited to be in the same room and same locker room as him to do my part to help him develop. Help him grow and help in any way possible there,” Mills said back in February.

The Mills news wasn’t the only Nets revelation on Wednesday. The Nets also declined Kessler Edwards’ team option and tendered him a $1.8 million qualifying offer, according to The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer.

Edwards was at Wednesday’s New York Yankees game in the Bronx along with Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe.