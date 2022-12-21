Six players headed to Pro Bowl between Giants and Jets

There will be plenty of representation between the Giants and Jets at the NFL Pro Bowl this year with the two New York football teams sending a combined six players to the festivities in Las Vegas. DL Quinnen Williams, CB Sauce Gardner, LB C.J. Mosley and ST Justin Hardee will represent the Jets, while RB Saquon Barkley and DL Dexter Lawrence will be the Giants’ representatives.

Jets Braxton Berrios, Garrett Wilson and D.J. Reed and Giants Graham Gano, Andrew Thomas, Jon Feliciano and Kayvon Thibodeaux were all selected as alternates.

The number of players from both New York football teams likely reflects the surprising seasons they’ve had this year, with both teams in the mix to make the playoffs. Barkley and Lawrence are the first Giants players to make the Pro Bowl since Evan Engram and James Bradberry did so in the 2020 season and the Jets hadn’t had a Pro Bowler in the last two seasons.

Barkley was asked about his thoughts on if he was named to the Pro Bowl after the Giants practice on Wednesday.

“What would it mean making the Pro Bowl?” Barkley said. “I can’t sit here and be like, ‘Oh, it wouldn’t mean anything,’ because that’s part of the fans. The fans vote and give you an opportunity to get in there and then also coaches and players vote. It just shows the respect of your peers and the respect of the fans out there. I’ll just be more thankful, show more gratitude to those people, because the only way you get in is because of that.

“Obviously, it’s determined with the play that you do on the football field, but I’ll just be more thankful and show gratitude to the people that voted me in.”

Barkley is making his second Pro Bowl appearance after making it 2018 during his rookie season and Lawrence is making the first trip to the NFL’s all-star game in his four-year career.

For more Giants and Jets news, visit amNewYork

Gardner, who is in his first NFL season with the Jets, is making his debut in the Pro Bowl. Gardner is also the leading candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

This year’s Pro Bowl will look much different than in years past as the NFL has given it an overhaul, changing it to three flag football games, skill competitions and a weeklong series of events.