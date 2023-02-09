Rangers make major deadline splash with acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko from Blues

The New York Rangers have been looking for a right-winger superstar that could pair nicely on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin.

Weeks before the NHL trade deadline, it appears they accomplished that goal.

According to Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff, the New York Rangers have agreed on a trade for St. Louis Blues right winger, Vladimir Tarasenko. Details of the trade have not been fully announced at the time.

As early as Wednesday evening, the Athletic reported that Tarasenko would welcome a trade to the Rangers. The 31-year-old Stanley Cup Champion had a trade request looming over the last few years in St. Louis.

Tarasenko is owed over $7.5 million this season and is a free agent after the conclusion of the 2022-23 NHL season. In 38 games this season, the two-time All-Star has recorded 10 goals and 19 assists.

The Blueshirts had been looking for a wing player that would allow the team to keep the Kid Line together while also maintaining the strong balance of offense the lines have shown over the last few weeks. New York has scored over four goals in each of their last three wins.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is provided.

