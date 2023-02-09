Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Rangers

Rangers make major deadline splash with acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko from Blues

By Posted on
Vladimir Tarasenko Rangers trade rumors
St. Louis Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko (91) reaches for a loose puck as Buffalo Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin (26) and Mattias Samuelsson (23) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
AP Photos

The New York Rangers have been looking for a right-winger superstar that could pair nicely on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin. 

Weeks before the NHL trade deadline, it appears they accomplished that goal. 

According to Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff, the New York Rangers have agreed on a trade for St. Louis Blues right winger, Vladimir Tarasenko. Details of the trade have not been fully announced at the time. 

As early as Wednesday evening, the Athletic reported that Tarasenko would welcome a trade to the Rangers. The 31-year-old Stanley Cup Champion had a trade request looming over the last few years in St. Louis. 

Tarasenko is owed over $7.5 million this season and is a free agent after the conclusion of the 2022-23 NHL season. In 38 games this season, the two-time All-Star has recorded 10 goals and 19 assists. 

The Blueshirts had been looking for a wing player that would allow the team to keep the Kid Line together while also maintaining the strong balance of offense the lines have shown over the last few weeks. New York has scored over four goals in each of their last three wins. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is provided.

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com

 

 

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC