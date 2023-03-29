Rangers agree to 4-year extension with Filip Chytil

One of the New York Rangers’ breakout stars this season has received a long-term deal for his efforts.

New York announced Wednesday evening that they agreed to a four-year extension with forward Filip Chytil. The deal is expected to carry an AAV of $4.4375 million and carry him through the 2026-27 season.

A former first-round pick out of the Czech Republic, Chytil has been enjoying a breakout season in his sixth season with the club. In 66 games the 23-year-old has recorded career highs in points (42), goals (22), and assists (20). Among NHL centers 23 years or younger, he ranks tied for fifth in goals. He is the seventh Rangers player in the past 20 years to record a 20-goal season at age 23 or younger, joining Pavel Buchnevich (21 in 2018-19), J.T. Miller (22 in 2015-16), Chris Kreider (21 in 2014-15), Derek Stepan (21 in 2010-11), Brandon Dubinsky (20 in 2009-10) and Petr Prucha (30 in 2005-06).

The leading scorer on the Rangers’ kid line with Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko, Chytil has made life difficult for his opponent’s thanks to his speed and physicality. The Kids became fan favorites thanks to their work in the 2022-23 season, as well as a dominant playoff run last season. In 23 playoff games, the former first-rounder has totaled nine points.

Chytil was going to be a free agent heading into the 2023 off-season before the extension was agreed to. Other young players such as K’Andre Miller, Lafreniere, and Kakko are also in line for extensions.

Still, one of the key pieces of the Rangers’ current championship puzzle will be continuing to play his home games at Madison Square Garden for the foreseeable future.

